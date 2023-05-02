Urals Oil Averaged $58.63 Per Barrel In April, Up By 22.5% Compared To March - Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The average price for Urals oil increased in April by 22.5% compared to March, amounting to $58.63 per barrel, and having decreased by 1.2 times year-on-year, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
In March, Urals oil averaged at $47.85 per barrel.
"The average price of Urals crude oil in April 2023 was $58.63 per barrel, which is 1.2 times lower than in April 2022 ($70.52 per barrel)," the ministry wrote on Telegram.