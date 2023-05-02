Urals Oil Averaged $58.63 Per Barrel in April, Up by 22.5% Compared to March - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The average price for Urals oil increased in April by 22.5% compared to March, amounting to $58.63 per barrel, and having decreased by 1.2 times year-on-year, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

In March, Urals oil averaged at $47.85 per barrel.

"The average price of Urals crude oil in April 2023 was $58.63 per barrel, which is 1.2 times lower than in April 2022 ($70.52 per barrel)," the ministry wrote on Telegram.