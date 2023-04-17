Urals Oil Price Over $51 Per Barrel From March 15 to April 14 - Russian Finance Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The average price for Russia's Urals oil amounted to $51.15 per barrel from March 15 to April 14, 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

According to the calculations of Russia's Finance Ministry, the export duty on oil in Russia will rise by $0.1 from May 1, 2023, and reach $14.4 per a tonne. The duty on light oil products and oils will also increase by $0.1 and stand at $4.3 per a tonne, the duty on dark oil products will be $14.4.

The export duty on commercial gasoline will be $4.3, with that on straight-run gasoline reaching $7,9 for a tonne. There will no duties on LNG and clear fractions while the duty on pyroshale will be $0.9 for a tonne.