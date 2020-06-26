UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urals Trades In Northwest Europe At Premium Of $2.35 Per Barrel Against Brent - Argus

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

Urals Trades in Northwest Europe at Premium of $2.35 Per Barrel Against Brent - Argus

Russia's Urals oil is trading in Northwestern Europe at the record-high premium of $2.35 per barrel to Brent crude, the price agency Argus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia's Urals oil is trading in Northwestern Europe at the record-high premium of $2.35 per barrel to Brent crude, the price agency Argus said Friday.

This premium is the highest in all the time the company has been monitoring it since September 1994.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Oil Price September All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Strata

14 minutes ago

Over Half of Russians Do Not Think George Floyd Pr ..

27 seconds ago

Poll Shows 59% Russian Citizens Have Confidence in ..

29 seconds ago

AC inspects petrol pumps

32 seconds ago

Water inflow in major rivers further jumps to 409, ..

34 seconds ago

Kremlin on Japan's Claims: Russia Has Right to Con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.