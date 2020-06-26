Urals Trades in Northwest Europe at Premium of $2.35 Per Barrel Against Brent - Argus

Russia's Urals oil is trading in Northwestern Europe at the record-high premium of $2.35 per barrel to Brent crude, the price agency Argus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia's Urals oil is trading in Northwestern Europe at the record-high premium of $2.35 per barrel to Brent crude, the price agency Argus said Friday.

This premium is the highest in all the time the company has been monitoring it since September 1994.