Urals Trades in Northwest Europe at Premium of $2.35 Per Barrel Against Brent - Argus

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:44 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia's Urals oil is trading in Northwestern Europe at the record-high premium of $2.35 per barrel to Brent crude, the price agency Argus said Friday.
This premium is the highest in all the time the company has been monitoring it since September 1994.