'Uran Pakistan' Aimed To Promote Clean Energy: SAPM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan said on Saturday that 'Uran Pakistan' initiative was aimed at promoting clean and sustainable energy sources.
He was talking to the media during his visit to Suzuki Company Limited's proposed site for biogas plant at Manga Mandi near here. Company's Managing Director Hiroshi Kawamura welcomed the SAPM.
Haroon Akhtar praised Suzuki’s initiative of establishing a biogas plant for vehicles, calling it a vital step toward Pakistan’s clean energy future. He said biogas was the future of Pakistan as it could help reduce substantially the oil and LNG import bills.
He was of the view that biogas projects could bring substantial economic benefits to local farmers while contributing to environmental protection.
He instructed the stakeholders to ensure immediate implementation of the biogas plant project, describing it as both environmentally friendly and economically beneficial.
Representatives from Suzuki informed the SAPM that where necessary, vehicles could still operate on petrol if gas was unavailable. Haroon assured that Federal government fully supported efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to greener energy solutions.
