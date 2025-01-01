Uran Pakistan to open gates of industrialization, economic growth: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Uran Pakistan, a landmark five-year national economic reformation plan, has received widespread praise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as experts and policymakers herald its potential to catalyze foreign investment and accelerate economic development across the country.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Uran Pakistan, a landmark five-year national economic reformation plan, has received widespread praise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as experts and policymakers herald its potential to catalyze foreign investment and accelerate economic development across the country.

The comprehensive program, which focuses on revitalizing key sectors including exports, e-commerce (E Pakistan), environmental sustainability and climate change, energy, and infrastructure, is poised to drive substantial economic growth and promote industrialization in Pakistan.

Experts are optimistic that it will significantly enhance the country’s global competitiveness and create vast opportunities for employment of youth.

The Uran Pakistan aims to generate thousands of job opportunities, particularly for the youth, by revamping various sectors critical to the national economy. These initiatives are expected to stimulate domestic and foreign investments, create sustainable employment, and empower youth with the skills and resources needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

Zahid Shinwari, former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed Urnan Pakistan and termed it important towards promotion of economic growth and development.

"One of the key components of the Uran Pakistan initiative is boosting exports, a critical area for the country’s economic stability and growth. By focusing on enhancing global trade relations and scaling up export-driven industries, the plan seeks to improve Pakistan’s balance of trade and reduce the dependency on imports."

In addition, he told APP that Uran Pakistan places a heavy emphasis on E-Pakistan, fostering the digital transformation of the economy. With a focus on expanding e-commerce platforms, improving digital infrastructure, and providing digital education, the program aims to position Pakistan as a major player in the global digital economy.

As climate change continues to pose a significant challenge to Pakistan, Uran Pakistan prioritizes environmental sustainability and climate action. The plan outlines comprehensive strategies to address environmental degradation, enhance renewable energy production, and promote green technologies—efforts that are crucial not only for the country’s ecological future but also for attracting international funding in sustainable development projects.

Prioritized energy and infrastructure development, the plan recognizes the critical role that reliable power supply and modern infrastructure play in fostering industrial growth. Efforts will focus on enhancing energy efficiency, expanding the energy grid, and investing in infrastructure that supports industrial and commercial expansion.

He said equity and empowerment lie at the heart of the Uran Pakistan initiative, which aims to ensure that economic benefits are distributed equitably across all segments of society. Through policies designed to support marginalized communities, women’s empowerment, and inclusive economic growth, the plan seeks to create a more balanced and just society where all citizens can contribute to and benefit from the nation’s economic success.

Zilakat Malik, former Chairman Economics Department at University of Pakistan has welcomed the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's Uran Pakistan and termed a leap step forward to achieve the height of economic growth.

Uraan Pakistan is a trans-formative initiative designed to spotlight and advance crucial projects and reforms set forth in the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan. The strategy aims to rejuvenate Pakistan’s economy, promote sustainable development, and drive inclusive growth.

He claimed that rural areas of KP were suffered from poor infrastructure, limiting both quality of life and economic opportunity and hopefully it's people would be largely benefited of it.

Dr Malik said Pakistan achieved great successes especially on economic front during PMLN Govt tenure and Uran Pakistan has laid a the foundation of economically strong Pakistan.

Despite generation of about 55% of the country’s GDP and contribution of 95% of federal tax revenues, with Karachi alone generating 12-15% of GDP and 55% of federal taxes, our cities youth were confronted to problem of unemployment and illiteracy which negative impacted the country's economic growth rate.

He said the poor infrastructure and an inadequate socioeconomic services in rural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have widened urban-rural development gaps, thus putting extraordinary pressure on its cities owing to increased people's migration for employment and better services.

He said the rising urban-rural divide remains one of the most pressing challenges to the socio-economic stability and prosperity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

This divide perpetuates inequality, undermines merit, and stifles national progress, particularly in rural areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where majority of the population struggles for basic necessities of life.

Dr Malik said the socio-economic imbalances between urban and rural areas in KP, compounded by rampage of corruption and nepotism, created a cycle of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.

As a result, most people in rural areas of the province face difficulties accessing quality education, healthcare, housing, clean drinking water and sustainable livelihoods.

This inequality not only hampers economic growth but also places extraordinary pressure on urban infrastructure, leading to overcrowded of schools, hospitals, basic health units and roads besides poor drinking water in KP

He said there was a need to invest in rural infrastructure especially roads, schools, healthcare and clean water to improve living standards of people and stimulate economic growth in remote areas including merged tribal districts.

Since majority of our population reside in rural areas, the governments should focus on modernizing agriculture by introducing latest techniques, access to credit and improve market linkages, Prof. Malik said.

Such initiatives like Uran Pakistan may help create jobs, reduce dependence on subsistence farming and improve productivity.

Manzoorul Haq former ambassador also welcomed Uran Pakistan and termed a leap step forward to achieve economic growth and bolster the country's exports.

He said Uran Pakistan would not only enhance export sector to drive economic growth, increase foreign exchange earnings, and boost the country’s trade position but help accelerate digital transformation.

He said that implementation of sustainable practices will help address climate change challenges, protect natural resources, and ensure water and food security for long-term ecological balance.

Manzoor said developing affordable, efficient, and green energy solutions to support industrial growth, reduce energy costs, and ensure energy security besides promoting social justice and equitable distribution of resources.

He said the gap between rural and urban communities has fostered a fragmented society, where rural populations feel alienated from the centers of political and economic power, resulting widening of rural-urban divide.

He highlighted that just 1% of Pakistan's population controls a disproportionate share of the national wealth, including prime assets like farmland and real estate while many struggle for basic needs such as affordable housing and clean drinking water.

This concentration of wealth in urban centers has exacerbated poverty and unemployment in rural areas, with the nation’s population surging to an all-time high of 241 million earlier this year with over two percent annual growth rate.

He said the rapid population growth with over 2 percent growth rate has placed immense pressure on housing, infrastructure, and public services in major cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where an estimated 2.5 million housing units are required to accommodate the homeless.

The migration from rural to urban areas has further strained urban systems, while rural communities continued to be overlooked in terms of investment and policy attention.

The experts said that urbanization does not automatically lead to economic growth; rather unplanned urbanization, without proper development strategies, has led to slums, environmental degradation, and deepened inequality that create challenge of urban-rural divide for the communities.

They argued that the KP government must invest in rural infrastructure especially in roads, schools, healthcare, and clean water to raise living standards of its people and stimulate economic growth in remote areas especially in merged tribal districts for achieving desired goals.

Misal Khan, a retired Information officer also welcomed Uran Pakistan intiative of the Federal Government that would benefit people of all provinces of Pakistan.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was relative situated in a disadvantage location due to sea port and hopefully its mineral and mines besides hydropower potential would be unlocked under Uran Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was badly affected by climate change as evident of 2022 floods that washed away expansive hotels in Swat besides colossal livestock and agriculture losses in all provinces.

He said that Uran Pakistan was an key program with a great potential to reinvigorate the national economy besides open gates of employment, increasing of exports and promote industrialization in all provinces of Pakistan.

With its ambitious scope and comprehensive approach, Uran Pakistan is seen as a potential game-changer for the country's economic landscape. By aligning its focus on crucial sectors and embracing innovation, the plan not only aims to stimulate foreign investment but also create a conducive environment for sustainable economic development.

The experts said that all eyes are now on the execution phase, with the hope that Uran Pakistan will open new avenues for economic prosperity and place Pakistan firmly on the path to long-term growth and stability.