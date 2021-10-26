Urban development, agri sectors schemes worth Rs 25.854b approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved three development schemes of urban development and agriculture sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 25,854.161 million (Rs 25.854 billion).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved three development schemes of urban development and agriculture sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 25,854.161 million (Rs 25.854 billion).

The PDWP meeting in this regard was presided over by Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman of Planning and Development Board.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3 Km) Main Carriageway (MCW) from Baanth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2) at the cost of Rs.

23,606.214 million, Dualization of Road From Eid Gah Chowk to Rasheed Abad Chowk Multan Length = 0.579 Km, Multan at the cost of Rs. 999.947 million and Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Climate-Smart Water Management (FAO Assisted) at the cost of Rs. 1,248.000 million.

All members of the Planning & Development board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.