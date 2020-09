Urdu version of income tax returns uploaded by FBR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :FBR has achieved another milestone in improving service delivery standards by launching urdu versions of Income Tax Return for salaried individuals (wizard view), simplified single page Tax Return for small retailers and wealth statement.

The Urdu versions of the returns are available on Iris web portal,said a press release issued by FBR here on Wednesday.

In its efforts to improve tax systems and taxpayer facilitation standards, FBR will soon be launching Urdu versions of other online Wizard based returns and mobile Tax Asaan app.