UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urea Fertilizer Production Witnessed 10 Percent Increase In Last Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Urea Fertilizer production witnessed 10 percent increase in Last year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Urea Fertilizer production witnessed 10 percent increase in Last year.

According to a report issued by National Fertilizer development centre (NFDC) on Sunday, domestic production of the urea fertilizer which was remained 5.

6 million tonnes in year 2018, soared to 0.57 million tonnes in 2019, showing 10 percent rise in Fertilizer urea. Report said that Fertilizer urea production had been improved after a initiative taken by the Federal government to provide LNG on subsidized rate to run closed urea factories ,so that Urea growers could be benefited.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sunday 2018 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

39 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

1 hour ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.