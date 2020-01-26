HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Urea Fertilizer production witnessed 10 percent increase in Last year.

According to a report issued by National Fertilizer development centre (NFDC) on Sunday, domestic production of the urea fertilizer which was remained 5.

6 million tonnes in year 2018, soared to 0.57 million tonnes in 2019, showing 10 percent rise in Fertilizer urea. Report said that Fertilizer urea production had been improved after a initiative taken by the Federal government to provide LNG on subsidized rate to run closed urea factories ,so that Urea growers could be benefited.