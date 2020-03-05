Urea price reduced by Rs375 per 50 Kg bag to provide relief to farmers: Khusro Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday said the price of 50kg urea bag had been reduced by Rs375 in order to provide relief to the farmers in line with vision of the government

The new price per 50kg bag of urea was fixed at Rs1665, said a press release.

The minister was talking to Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar who called on him here.

The minister said the government was cognizant of the issues being faced by farmers community and was undertaking measures to resolve them.

He said the development and modernization of agriculture sector was high priority of the government which was evident from initiation of various agriculture programmes.

He apprised that prices of fertilizer had been declined by waiving off GIDC and measures were being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers.

During the meeting, issues of cotton crop and electricity supply to the farmers were also discussed.