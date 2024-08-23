Open Menu

Urgent Steps Being Taken For Industrial Uplift Of KP, Says CM’s Aide

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide

Advisor to KP CM on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Muzamil Aslam has said that urgent steps are being taken to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an industrial province, saying a Transmission and Grid Company has been established for the direct sale of hydropower to the industrial sector at cheap rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Advisor to KP CM on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Muzamil Aslam has said that urgent steps are being taken to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an industrial province, saying a Transmission and Grid Company has been established for the direct sale of hydropower to the industrial sector at cheap rates.

Addressing a function of Roadshow organized under the auspices of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) here on Friday, he said that a long transmission line is being laid at Chakdra while a NEPRA model, provincial regulatory authority is also being established for the development of the energy sector in the province.

Besides, Secretary Energy Nisar Ahmad Khan, representatives of business community associated with the industrial sectors across the province participated in the event.

Under the model power plants in the province beside public sector will also be installed by the private investors as well and the province will now determine the rates of electricity generated.

He expressed concern over power load shedding and supply of expensive electricity to the province despite generating 600 mega-watt cheap hydropower and termed it as injustice. He said policy guidelines have been drafted for provision of facilities to the investors of energy sector and development of the industrial sector.

The implementation of the new policy guidelines will begin a new era of development and creation of new employment opportunities in the province.

The participants were told that Pakistan currently Pakistan has the hydropower generation capacity of 60,000 MW, of which 30,000 MW is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, the country currently generates 10,625 MW of hydropower while 6,000 MW which is 60% of the hydropower production is being generated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while construction work is going on hydropower projects of 771 MW capacity including 40.8 MW of Koto Hydropower Project in Dir district and 11.8 MW of Karora Hydropower Project in Shangla are in the final stages of completion. The completion of these ongoing hydropower projects will earn another receipt of Rs.2.5 billion per annum for the province.

On this occasion, the representatives of the industrial sector expressed their keen interest in direct purchase of electricity at cheap rates and various suggestions and concerns were discussed at length.

During question-answer session, Chief Engineers PEDO Habibullah Shah and Aziz Bacha assured the participants of taking feasible steps for the development of the energy sector and especially for the rehabilitation of the industrial sector.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was also given about the projects of the province's own transmission and grid company and various proposals for the development of this important sector and the establishment of industrial units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Nepra Company Sale Dir Shangla Event From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

8 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

8 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

9 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

8 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

8 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

8 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

8 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business