Uruguay, Russia to Sign Deal for Joint Fighting Against Drug Trafficking - Montevideo

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Uruguay and Russia will conclude an agreement in tackling drug trafficking, the Latin American country's Interior Minister, Eduardo Bonomi, told Sputnik.

"Together with Russia, we are making progress in joint work in fighting drug trafficking.

It is a problem which concerns everyone. We are currently in the agreement signing stage," Bonomi said on Wednesday.

The minister recalled that Moscow and Montevideo had already inked agreements in security and the defense industry.

Particularly, Uruguay has bought several Tigr armored vehicles from Russia.