Uruguayan Vice President Says New Argentine President Faces Great Challenges Ahead

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:31 PM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Lucia Topolansky, Uruguay's vice president, told Sputnik that Argentina's newly elected president, Alberto Fernandez, had his work cut out for him as the South American country's population were "fed up" with the economic crisis in the nation.

Argentina held its presidential election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, Fernandez emerged as the clear winner by getting 48 percent of votes, followed by the incumbent Mauricio Macri, who got over 40 percent.

"Honestly, I would not want to be in Fernandez' shoes right now because he is facing a job of titanic proportions," Topolansky said, adding that people were "fed up" with the growing inflation and poverty rates in the country.

The Uruguayan vice president added that the election results showed that people wanted a change.

"I think that the [Argentinians] showed with their vote, in a civilized manner, that they have had enough," the vice president said.

The Argentine president-elect will assume office on December 10.

Argentina has been in a deep economic recession for years. Persistently high inflation and a growing unemployment rate leave some 35 percent of the population below the poverty line. In late June 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $50-billion standby loan to Argentina. Then, in late October of the same year, the IMF agreed to increase the total size of the country's loan program to $56.3 billion.

