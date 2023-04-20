MONTEVIDEO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Uruguay received 1,219,198 foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2023, 11.6 percent up from the same period in 2019, said Tabare Viera, Uruguayan minister of tourism here on Wednesday.

"This figure makes us very happy. We see a confirmed recovery process," said the minister.

Due to the pandemic-related travel restrictions, Uruguay saw a downturn in tourist arrivals from 2019 to 2022, showed official data.

Compared with the same period in 2019, the country's tourism revenues dropped 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2023, from 776 million U.S. Dollars to 741 million dollars.

In 2019, Uruguay received 3.2 million tourists, contributing about 8 percent to the gross domestic product.