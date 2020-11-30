UrduPoint.com
Uruguay's Vice President Expects Foreign Minister's Moscow Visit To Promote Economic Deals

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Uruguay's Vice President Expects Foreign Minister's Moscow Visit to Promote Economic Deals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Uruguay expects that the upcoming Moscow visit of Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo will promote good relations and economic agreements with Russia, Uruguayan Vice President Beatriz Argimon told Sputnik in an interview.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Bustillo in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation.

"Our expectations [of the visit] are to promote good relationships and to have economic agreements," Argimon said.

Argimon added that Uruguay has always maintained diplomatic and commercial relations with Russia, and expressed the belief that the negotiations between the two foreign ministers will contribute to progress regarding new agreements.

