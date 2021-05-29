UrduPoint.com
US 2022 Budget Requests $800Mln For International Broadcasting - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US 2022 Budget Requests $800Mln for International Broadcasting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The US State Department seeks over $800 million in 2022 for international broadcasting operations that will be covering Russia, China and Iran among other countries, according to the budget justification released on Friday.

"The US Agency for Global Media's Fiscal Year 2022 Request of $810.4 million provides $800.7 million for International Broadcasting Operations and $9.7 million for Broadcasting Capital Improvements," the document said.

With the requested funding, the agency will target "programming in key markets such as China, Russia, and Iran; countries in the middle East and Africa dealing with violent extremism; and countries where climate change, public health crises, and economic uncertainty are threatening democratic values and emboldening authoritarian regimes.

" It will also continue covering emerging political and humanitarian challenges in countries such as Myanmar, Belarus, Hong Kong, and Venezuela, as well as "the historic transition of power" underway in Cuba.

