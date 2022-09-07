US 2022 LNG Sales Seen Up 14%, Bolstering Country as Largest Exporter - Energy Agency

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Exports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to be 14% higher this year than in 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

LNG exports should average 10 billion cubic feet per day in the third quarter of this year and 11.2 billion for all of 2022, the EIA said.

"In our prediction, US natural gas consumption will average 85.

2 BCF/d in 2022, up 3% from 2021," the EIA said.

In a forecast issued last month, the EIA said that it expected the United States to reinforce its position as the world's largest LNG exporter with an uptick in this year's shipments.

In Wednesday's forecast, the EIA said it anticipated that US natural gas inventories will be close to 3.5 trillion cubic feet by the end of the 2022 injection season (end of October), some 6% lower than the five-year average.

