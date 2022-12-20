US' 2023 Draft Budget Provides for $45Bln in Additional Assistance to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The draft budget of the United States for the 2023 fiscal year provides for $45 million in additional assistance to Ukraine, according to the document released by the government on Tuesday.

"The Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, provides $45 billion in emergency funding to support the Ukrainian people, defend global democracy in the wake of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, and for other purposes," the draft read.

The document also provides $2.4 billion "for resettlement and other support services, such as emergency housing, English language classes, job training, and case management, for Ukrainian arrivals and refugees," as well as $13.37 billion in economic and budgetary assistance to the Ukrainian authorities.