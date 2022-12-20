UrduPoint.com

US' 2023 Draft Budget Provides For $45Bln In Additional Assistance To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 12:40 PM

US' 2023 Draft Budget Provides for $45Bln in Additional Assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The draft budget of the United States for the 2023 fiscal year provides for $45 million in additional assistance to Ukraine, according to the document released by the government on Tuesday.

"The Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, provides $45 billion in emergency funding to support the Ukrainian people, defend global democracy in the wake of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, and for other purposes," the draft read.

The document also provides $2.4 billion "for resettlement and other support services, such as emergency housing, English language classes, job training, and case management, for Ukrainian arrivals and refugees," as well as $13.37 billion in economic and budgetary assistance to the Ukrainian authorities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Democracy Budget Job United States Government Refugee Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

6 minutes ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

58 minutes ago
 PM directs authorities concerned not to burden ele ..

PM directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.