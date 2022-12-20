US' 2023 Draft Budget Provides Nearly $798Bln for Defense Spending, Marking 10% Increase

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The draft budget of the United States for the 2023 fiscal year allocates nearly 798 billion to defense spending, which is 10% more than in 2022, according to the document released by the government on Tuesday.

"The fiscal year 2023 Department of Defense Appropriations Act provides $797.7 billion in discretionary spending, an increase of $69.3 billion above fiscal year 2022," the draft read.

Among other thing, the draft provides for $11.

88 billion "to replenish United States stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine" and $9 billion in assistance, "including training, equipment, weapons, logistics support, supplies and services, salaries and stipends, sustainment, and intelligence support to Ukraine's military."

Additionally, $6.98 billion will be allocated to European Command operations and related activities, in particular "for mission support, intelligence support, pay, equipment, and related activities."