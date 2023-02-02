UrduPoint.com

US Actions Make Other States Switch To Trade In National Currencies - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

US Actions Make Other States Switch to Trade in National Currencies - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Ideas of different countries to increase mutual trade in national currencies have recently been actively discussed due to unpredictable actions of the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Not by chance  there have been discussions about the transition to national currencies.

Who knows which US president and on which side of the bed will get up and who will appear unattractive to him in the morning," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

The Russian top diplomat added that Brazilia had already proposed discussions on trade in national currencies within the BRICS group, which could develop a "global approach" to financing in times when the US breaks "all laws of decency.

