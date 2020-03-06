UrduPoint.com
US Added 273,000 Jobs In February As Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States added 273,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report on Friday.

"Payroll employment rises by 273,000 in February; unemployment rate changes little at 3.5 percent," the report said.

The Labor Department released the employment report, one of the strongest to date, as the novel coronavirus outbreak worsened in the United States.

On Wall Street, traders had expecting a jobs growth of 165,000 for February. During the previous month, jobs grew by 225,000.

Analysts said robust jobs growth was not particularly surprising because the novel coronavirus outbreak has not had a significant impact on the US labor market in February.

The outbreak started to become a major concern for the United States only toward the end of February. So far, more than 200 Americans have been infected with the virus and 14 have died.

