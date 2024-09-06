US Adds 142,000 Jobs In August, Less Than Estimates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The US economy added 142,000 jobs in August, less than market estimates, according to figures released Friday by the Labor Department.
The market expectation for nonfarm payrolls was a gain of 164,000 jobs last month.
Job additions for July were also revised down 25,000, from 114,000 to
89,000.
The unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% in August, from 4.3% in July, and came in line with market estimates.
The number of unemployed people increased to 7.1 million in August, from 5.9 million in July, while the labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.7% during that period.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Canada adds 22,000 jobs in August, unemployment rises to 6.6%2 minutes ago
-
Governor KPK assures tobacco royalties2 minutes ago
-
Policy board to bring progress, transparency in economic planning process of country: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 0.15%3 hours ago
-
Tanveer pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs1,400 to Rs.263,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 20249 hours ago
-
Mpox epicentre DRC receives first vaccines to contain outbreak19 hours ago
-
JICA delegation visits SCCI23 hours ago