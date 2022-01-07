US Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Declines To 3.9% - Labor Dept.
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:46 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US employers added 199,000 jobs in the month of December, underperforming economists' expectations by more than a half and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, Labor Department said on Friday.
"Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent," the Labor Department said in a news release.
An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.
Economists polled by US media had anticipated an addition of 450,000 jobs in December, versus a previous gain of 210,000.