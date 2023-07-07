US adds 209,000 jobs in June, unemployment falls to 3.6%

ISTANBUL, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The US economy added 209,000 jobs in June, lower than market estimates, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

The market expectation for nonfarm payrolls was a gain of 225,000 in June.

Job additions for May were revised down by 33,000, from a gain of 339,000 to 306,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate, on the other hand, fell 0.1 percentage point to 3.6% in June, from 3.7% in May.

The market estimate for the figure was to come in at 3.6%.

The number of unemployed people stood at 6 million in June.