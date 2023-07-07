Open Menu

US Adds 209,000 Jobs In June, Unemployment Falls To 3.6%

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

US adds 209,000 jobs in June, unemployment falls to 3.6%

ISTANBUL, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The US economy added 209,000 jobs in June, lower than market estimates, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

The market expectation for nonfarm payrolls was a gain of 225,000 in June.

Job additions for May were revised down by 33,000, from a gain of 339,000 to 306,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate, on the other hand, fell 0.1 percentage point to 3.6% in June, from 3.7% in May.

The market estimate for the figure was to come in at 3.6%.

The number of unemployed people stood at 6 million in June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

May June Market From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observ ..

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

3 minutes ago
 Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

33 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

57 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

1 hour ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

1 hour ago
There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

2 hours ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

2 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

4 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business