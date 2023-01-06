UrduPoint.com

US Adds 223,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Dips To 3.5% - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 07:39 PM

US Adds 223,000 Jobs in December, Unemployment Rate Dips to 3.5% - Labor Dept.

The United States added 223,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday, reporting the smallest monthly employment growth in a year but still above forecast levels that proved the tough job the country had in cooling a runaway jobs market that was feeding inflation

The so-called non-farm payrolls growth for last month was the smallest since the 199,000 reported for December 2021 and came in at 40,000 below the previous month's growth of 263,000 jobs. It pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.5% from a previous 3.

The so-called non-farm payrolls growth for last month was the smallest since the 199,000 reported for December 2021 and came in at 40,000 below the previous month's growth of 263,000 jobs. It pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.5% from a previous 3.

7%. The Federal Reserve defines a jobless rate of 4% or below as maximum employment.

The Fed aims to ensure optimum job opportunities for Americans while keeping inflation at or around 2% per annum. While it has done exceedingly well on the first target, it is struggling with the second with the key Consumer Price Index growing at 7.1% in the year to November. The central bank has identified the dynamic jobs market and earnings growth of Americans as among reasons for such high inflation and has been trying to curb both with aggressive interest rate hikes.

