US Adds 236,000 Jobs in March, Unemployment Rate Dips a Notch to 3.5%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US employers added 236,000 jobs in March, just slightly above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate moved a notch lower to 3.5% from a previous 3.6%, according to Labor Department data on Friday that kept markets guessing on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move.

Economists polled by US media had expected a jobs growth of just around 230,000 for March, from a previously published 311,000. Fed officials have said employment and wage growth have to cool significantly in order to curb the worst inflation the United States has encountered in four decades.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer price Index hit 40-year highs in June 2022, expanding at an annual rate of 9.

1%. Since then, it has slowed, growing at just 6% per annum in February, for its slowest expansion since October 2021. Even so, that was three times the Fed's target of 2% per annum.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of US economic recovery from the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of jobs being added without fail since June 2020 to make up for the initial loss of 20 million jobs to the pandemic. Average monthly wages have also grown without a stop since May 2021. The Fed has identified robust job and wages growth as two of the key drivers of inflation.