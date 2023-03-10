- Home
- US Adds 311,000 Jobs in February, Beating Forecasts but Posing Less Challenge to Fed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:28 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United States added 311,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department said Friday, reporting a number that again beat forecasts but not as much as in January, in a relief to the Federal Reserve's task of lowering inflation amid persistently strong labor and wage growth.
Last month's growth in so-called nonfarm payrolls comes after the outsized addition of 517,000 jobs in January. Economists had forecast a growth of 225,000 in February and 188,000 in January. In a further relief to the Fed, the unemployment rate grew to 3.6% last month from 3.4% in January.