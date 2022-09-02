US Adds 315,000 Jobs in August, Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.7% - Labor Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US employers added 315,000 jobs in August, slightly above economists' expectations, but the jobless rate also rose to 3.7% from July's 3.5%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as "maximum employment."