US Adds 315,000 Jobs In August, Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.7% - Labor Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

US Adds 315,000 Jobs in August, Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.7% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US employers added 315,000 jobs in August, slightly above economists' expectations, but the jobless rate also rose to 3.7% from July's 3.5%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 315,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.

7 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release.

An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as "maximum employment."

