US Adds 431,000 Jobs In March, Unemployment Rate At 3.6% - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 07:33 PM

US Adds 431,000 Jobs in March, Unemployment Rate at 3.6% - Labor Dept.

US employers added 431,000 jobs in March, some 12% lower than economists' expectations, but the jobless rate still moved down to 3.6% from a previous 3.8%, Labor Department data showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) US employers added 431,000 jobs in March, some 12% lower than economists' expectations, but the jobless rate still moved down to 3.6% from a previous 3.8%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to expand by 490,000 in March from a growth of 678,000 in February.

