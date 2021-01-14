US Adds China National Overseas Oil Corp, Skyrizon to Economic Blacklist - Commerce Dept

The United States has placed he China National Overseas Oil Corporation, Beijing's largest offshore oil and gas producer, and Chinese company Skyrizon on its economic blacklist of designated military end-users, the US Commerce Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United States has placed he China National Overseas Oil Corporation, Beijing's largest offshore oil and gas producer, and Chinese company Skyrizon on its economic blacklist of designated military end-users, the US Commerce Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in the Department of Commerce added Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation to the Entity List and Chinese company Skyrizon to the Military End-User List," the statement said. "Both companies threaten US national security, CNOOC by helping China intimidate neighbors in the South China Sea, and Skyrizon for its capability to develop, produce, or maintain military items, such as military aircraft engines."