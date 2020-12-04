US Adds Four Chinese Firms to List Banning Access to Military Technology - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Trump administration labeled four more Chinese companies as being controlled by the country's military, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Today, the Department of Defense released the Names of additional 'Communist Chinese military companies' operating directly or indirectly in the United States," the release said on Thursday.

The companies are China Construction Technology Company (CCTC), China International Engineering Consulting Corp. (CIECC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), the Defense Department said.