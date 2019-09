The US jobs engine cooled last month as hiring slowed across industrial sectors, another sign that the world's largest economy could be weakening, government data showed Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The US jobs engine cooled last month as hiring slowed across industrial sectors, another sign that the world 's largest economy could be weakening, government data showed Friday.

Employers added 130,000 net new positions for the month, far lower than analyst forecasts, while the jobless rate held steady at 3.7 percent and wages rose, according to Labor Department estimates.