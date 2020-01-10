UrduPoint.com
US Adds Solid 145,000 Jobs In December; Unemployment Steady At 3.5%

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

US adds solid 145,000 jobs in December; unemployment steady at 3.5%

America's solid job creation continued in December but a slower pace while wages cooled off, according to the closely-watched government report released Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :America's solid job creation continued in December but a slower pace while wages cooled off, according to the closely-watched government report released Friday.

The numbers for the final month of 2019 also showed hiring took a step downward from the brisk pace seen in 2018, according to the Labor Department.

The US jobs engine added another 145,000 new positions, the slowest pace in seven months and a bit short of economists' expectations, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 percent.

