US adds solid 145,000 jobs in December; unemployment steady at 3.5%

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :America's solid job creation continued in December but a slower pace while wages cooled off, according to the closely-watched government report released Friday.

The numbers for the final month of 2019 also showed hiring took a step downward from the brisk pace seen in 2018, according to the Labor Department.

The US jobs engine added another 145,000 new positions, the slowest pace in seven months and a bit short of economists' expectations, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 percent.