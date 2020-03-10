US Administration to Consider Economic Relief Policies for Coronavirus Crisis - Trump

The US administration will seek various economic relief policies including paid sick leave, payroll tax cuts and loans for businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, US President Donald Trump said during a White House briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The US administration will seek various economic relief policies including paid sick leave, payroll tax cuts and loans for businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, US President Donald Trump said during a White House briefing.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] we're seeing the Senate, we're going to be meeting with House Republicans, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, everybody, and discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief," Trump said on Monday. "We're also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they're not ever going to miss a pay check."

Trump also said they will meet with the Small Business Administration to seek loans for small businesses affected by the outbreak. The administration, he added, is "working" with companies in the airline, cruise line, and hotel industries to deal with the situation.

Trump will also meet with hospital and health insurance executives this week.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the briefing that he is having daily discussions with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to discuss the current situation.

Trump is committed to providing all the support needed to sustain the US economy, Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin added that the White House will have a meeting with bank executives later this week to discuss what they can do to help businesses amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In the same breifing, Vice President Mike Pence said he does not know if Trump has been tested for the novel coronavirus after he came into contact with two congressmen who were exposed to an individual diagnosed with the disease, but the White House may provide details on that matter later tonight.

In addition, Pence said he has not been recommended to test for the virus.

Trump said a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the economic measures his administration will take in response to the virus outbreak in the United States.

The US has 605 confirmed cases of coronavirus - including 22 deaths - according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, in at least 100 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker.