US Aerospace Giant Boeing, Japanese Companies Discuss Electric Aircraft in Tokyo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The representatives from US aerospace giant Boeing and officials from at least 20 Japanese companies met on Thursday in Tokyo to discuss the development of electric aircraft, which is viewed as a new generation of less polluting air vehicles, Japanese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The representatives from US aerospace giant Boeing and officials from at least 20 Japanese companies met on Thursday in Tokyo to discuss the development of electric aircraft, which is viewed as a new generation of less polluting air vehicles, Japanese media reported.

"Japan is a special place for the Boeing company. It is Boeing's largest source of industrial partnerships outside of the United States," Boeing's Senior Technical Fellow and Chief Engineer Kamiar Karimi said, as cited by the NHK broadcaster.

At the meeting, which took place at the Japanese Industry Ministry, GS Yuasa Corporation, a Kyoto-based group that manufactures lead acid automobile and motorcycle batteries, presented a scheme to work with Boeing on developing batteries.

Boeing has been long pursuing the idea of developing an aircraft powered by electricity that would produce fewer emissions into the atmosphere. However, the technology faces the limits of battery capacity.

In January, the company announced that its autonomous passenger air vehicle (PAV) prototype completed a takeoff, hover and landing during its first test. The vehicle is powered by an electric propulsion system.