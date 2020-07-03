US, Afghan Officials Agree on Need to Prioritize Afghan Economic Growth - Khalilzad

Senior US and Afghan officials have agreed on the need to prioritize Afghanistan's economic growth, which requires a commitment to peace from both Kabul and the Taliban, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday

In a four-post Twitter thread, Khalilzad summarized the results of a video conference, which included Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah, and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler, that took place earlier in the week.

"@AdamUSDFC & I held a video call w/ Pres @ashrafghani & HCNR Chair @DrabdullahCE earlier this wk. We share a common view that economic benefits of peace far outweigh benefits of war. A sustainable peace can mean investment w/ less risk, lower cost & faster capital deployment," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

The US special representative added that Washington was committed to fostering economic development policies that would yield immediate results in Afghanistan, particularly in the area of job creation.

Khalilzad also reiterated Washington's commitment to the planned intra-Afghan talks between the country's government and the militant group.

"On peace we emphasized the immediate step is to rapidly resolve the remaining issues surrounding the start of intra-Afghan negotiations. Delay provides opportunities for spoilers," the special representative wrote.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts targeting both military personnel and civilians continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February.

Intra-Afghan talks between the government in Kabul and the militant group have yet to commence, amid major disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners by both parties.