US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments During Washington Summit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The United States committed to $15 billion worth of two-way trade deals with several countries in Africa during a summit in Washington this week, the White House said on Wednesday.

"At today's US-Africa business Forum, President (Joe) Biden announced over $15 billion in two-way trade and investment commitments, deals, and partnerships that advance key priorities, including sustainable energy, health systems, agribusiness, digital connectivity, infrastructure, and finance," the White House said in a press release.

US goods and services traded with Africa totaled $83.

6 billion in 2021, the release added.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the development of the nations' electric vehicle battery value chains and advancing multilateral goals on critical mineral supply.

Biden is hosting nearly 50 African leaders in Washington this week as he seeks to improve the United States' ties with African countries amid concerns that China and Russia have also been increasing their presence in the region.