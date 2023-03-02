US Agricultural Exports Rise From $58Bln to $202Bln From 2000-22 - US Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States' agricultural exports rose from $58 billion to $202 billion from 2000 to 2022, the US Trade Representative's Office said on Wednesday.

"From 2000 to 2022, annual US agricultural exports grew from $58 billion to a record $202 billion," the US Trade Representative's Office said in a press release.

The Biden administration says it will continue to improve economic opportunities for US farmers, ranchers, and food manufacturers by expanding market access opportunities in foreign markets through the negotiation of agreements that include provisions intended to eliminate or reduce nontariff barriers that can hamper market access for US agricultural products, the release said.

The United States will also seek to implement enforceable provisions that build on obligations under the World Trade Organization.

The release notes the United States this year secured favorable market access outcomes for US agricultural products such as rice, wheat, and corn to markets in the European Union.

Moreover, the US Trade Representative's Office said that in February 2023, India announced a 70% cut to tariffs on US pecan exports, which removes a substantial barrier to US agricultural trade.