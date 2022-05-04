UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Needs More Money To Cover Inflation On Fuel Costs - Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Air Force Needs More Money to Cover Inflation on Fuel Costs - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Top US Air Force officials are concerned about the additional costs of operation imposed on them through rising inflation, especially in fuel prices and will need additional funding added to their budget to cover them, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about inflation," Kendall told the Senate Armed Services Committee. "Fuel prices have risen across the board ... We are going to have a shortfall across the board, we are going to have to work with Congress

Kendall's warning came six days after Department of Defense Comptroller Mike McCord told the Senate Budget Committee in a hearing on the Pentagon's $773 billion Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) defense budget request that fuel will cost $1.

8 billion more than expected for the rest of this year.

Kendall and McCord's warning came after Congress added $1.5 billion for increased fuel costs in the budget signed into law last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Budget Pentagon Congress Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

15 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

24 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

24 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

24 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.