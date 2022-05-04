US Air Force Needs More Money to Cover Inflation on Fuel Costs - Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Top US Air Force officials are concerned about the additional costs of operation imposed on them through rising inflation, especially in fuel prices and will need additional funding added to their budget to cover them, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about inflation," Kendall told the Senate Armed Services Committee. "Fuel prices have risen across the board ... We are going to have a shortfall across the board, we are going to have to work with Congress

Kendall's warning came six days after Department of Defense Comptroller Mike McCord told the Senate Budget Committee in a hearing on the Pentagon's $773 billion Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) defense budget request that fuel will cost $1.

8 billion more than expected for the rest of this year.

Kendall and McCord's warning came after Congress added $1.5 billion for increased fuel costs in the budget signed into law last month.