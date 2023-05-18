US, Allies Remain Committed to Upholding Price Cap on Russian Oil - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United States along with its allies in the Group of Seven Nations (G7), European Union and Australia remain committed to maintaining the price cap on Russian oil, the Treasury Department said in a new report on Thursday.

"Going forward, we remain committed to upholding the price cap policy. The Coalition will continue to coordinate to ensure effective monitoring and enforcement of the policy, including countering evasion of these caps while avoiding spillover effects and maintaining global energy security," the report said.