US, Allies To Agree On Russian Oil Price Cap At $60-$70 On Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 10:29 PM

US, Allies to Agree on Russian Oil Price Cap at $60-$70 on Wednesday - Reports

The United States and its G7 and European allies are close to agreeing on a Russian oil price cap at $60-$70 per barrel later on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The United States and its G7 and European allies are close to agreeing on a Russian oil price cap at $60-$70 per barrel later on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

Later in the day, ambassadors from all 27 European Union states will meet to decide on the price cap, the report said. The decision to introduce the price cap should result from a unanimous vote by the EU members, while the G7 will vote in parallel to the European bloc.

If the countries agree on the terms of the price cap, it will be introduced starting December 5.

