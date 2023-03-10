US Allows Iraq to Transfer $500Mln to Iran to Pay Gas, Electricity Debt - Official

The United States allowed Iraq to transfer $500 million of frozen Iranian assets to Tehran to pay its debt for gas and electricity after a visit by the Iraqi Foreign Minister to Washington, the head of the Iran-Iraq chamber of commerce, Hamid Hosseini, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United States allowed Iraq to transfer $500 million of frozen Iranian assets to Tehran to pay its debt for gas and electricity after a visit by the Iraqi Foreign Minister to Washington, the head of the Iran-Iraq chamber of commerce, Hamid Hosseini, said on Friday.

"During his visit... (Iraqi Foreign Minister) Fuad Hussein held talks...

about Iraq's debt to Iran, so that the United States would prolong the release (of frozen funds) for the purchase of Iranian gas and electricity. At the conclusion of the trip, it was announced that the United States had again... given permission to Iraq to pay Iran $500 million for the debt for electricity and gas," Hosseini was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.

US sanctions against Iran include a ban on banking transactions with the Islamic Republic and provide for the imposition of secondary sanctions on foreign banks that carry out transactions with Tehran.