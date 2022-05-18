UrduPoint.com

US Allows Oil Companies To Resume Work In Venezuela - Caracas

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 01:41 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States has allowed US and European oil companies to resume work in Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, said on Tuesday.

"The Bolivarian government of Venezuela has verified and confirmed the published news that the United States of America has authorized American and European oil companies to negotiate and resume operations in Venezuela," Rodriguez tweeted.

