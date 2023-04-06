US Ambassador calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :US Ambassador Donald Blome Thursday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The minister, during the meeting, spoke about the deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts, said a news release.

Finance Minister Dar briefed the envoy about the country's economic outlook and the challenges being faced by it.

He shared the pragmatic policy decisions being taken by the government in order to arrest the economic decline and to steer the economy towards a positive trajectory leading to economic stability and growth. The finance minister also informed the envoy on the progress in talks held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the programme.

Donald Blome on the occasion expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government being taken for the economic sustainability of the country and the socio-economic uplift of the masses.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on matters of common interest and showed their interest in enhancing the existing bilateral relations between the countries. They also talked about various economic avenues in which both countries can further strengthen their ties. Ishaq Dar reiterated the government's desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.