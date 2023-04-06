Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Calls On Finance Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

US Ambassador calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :US Ambassador Donald Blome Thursday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The minister, during the meeting, spoke about the deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts, said a news release.

Finance Minister Dar briefed the envoy about the country's economic outlook and the challenges being faced by it.

He shared the pragmatic policy decisions being taken by the government in order to arrest the economic decline and to steer the economy towards a positive trajectory leading to economic stability and growth.  The finance minister also informed the envoy on the progress in talks held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the programme.

Donald Blome on the occasion expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government being taken for the economic sustainability of the country and the socio-economic uplift of the masses.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on matters of common interest and showed their interest in enhancing the existing bilateral relations between the countries. They also talked about various economic avenues in which both countries can further strengthen their ties. Ishaq Dar reiterated the government's desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Ishaq Dar Progress United States Government

Recent Stories

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity ..

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity building and knowledge exchan ..

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of bus ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of business, industrial sectors in a ..

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emir ..

Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emirate&#039;s investment climate

30 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

45 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.