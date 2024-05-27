Open Menu

US Ambassador Calls On Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday.

On the occasion, the finance minister underscored the long-term mutual relations between Pakistan and the USA.

He informed the Ambassador about successful completion of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and that the Government of Pakistan was engaged with the fund to build upon the reforms under the SBA.

He highlighted the priority reform areas of the government including increasing tax-to-GDP ratio through end-to-end digitization, bringing the under-taxed sectors into the tax net, and tax administrative reforms.

The minister reiterated the Prime Minister's commitment to privatizing State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which has sparked interest from local and foreign investors in the case of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

On the energy sector reforms, he mentioned steps being taken to bring private sector experts to enhance efficiency. He also apprised the Ambassador of the potential investments from investors in the Agriculture, Mining, and IT sectors.

Ambassador Blome appreciated the Pakistani government's efforts and initiatives to improve macroeconomic indicators and assured the support of the United States in helping Pakistan achieve economic stability and sustainable growth.

