US Ambassador Calls On Finance Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday.
On the occasion, the finance minister underscored the long-term mutual relations between Pakistan and the USA.
He informed the Ambassador about successful completion of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and that the Government of Pakistan was engaged with the fund to build upon the reforms under the SBA.
He highlighted the priority reform areas of the government including increasing tax-to-GDP ratio through end-to-end digitization, bringing the under-taxed sectors into the tax net, and tax administrative reforms.
The minister reiterated the Prime Minister's commitment to privatizing State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which has sparked interest from local and foreign investors in the case of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
On the energy sector reforms, he mentioned steps being taken to bring private sector experts to enhance efficiency. He also apprised the Ambassador of the potential investments from investors in the Agriculture, Mining, and IT sectors.
Ambassador Blome appreciated the Pakistani government's efforts and initiatives to improve macroeconomic indicators and assured the support of the United States in helping Pakistan achieve economic stability and sustainable growth.
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Business
-
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection1 hour ago
-
Speakers for dedicated track, trace system to bring informal sector into tax net3 hours ago
-
LCCI congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands negotiate on economy,trade for eying new investment opportunities4 hours ago
-
China's industrial profits swing back to growth in April4 hours ago
-
Turkish, Cambodian foreign ministers to discuss global developments on May 284 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs 4272 million TSGs4 hours ago
-
USKT Dean visits SCCI to attend training session on MDR4 hours ago
-
SCCI delegation reaches Ethiopia to participate in Ethio-Pakistan Trade Forum4 hours ago
-
USC reduces ghee price by Rs 18 per kg4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 800 per tola to Rs 240,8004 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 465 points5 hours ago