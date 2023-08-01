US Ambassador Confirms Providing Ukraine Additional $1.25Bln in Budget Assistance

The United States is providing Ukraine an additional $1.25 billion to support its budget needs, including salaries for teachers, emergency responders, and others, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine an additional $1.25 billion to support its budget needs, including salaries for teachers, emergency responders, and others, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Monday.

"Today's disbursement of $1.25 billion brings the total to more than $20 billion and enables Ukraine to continue providing critical services by paying the salaries of teachers, health care workers and emergency responders," Brink said via Twitter.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry reported earlier in the day that Ukraine received the new grant from the United States to reimburse state budget expenses, including wages for state employees and social benefits.

The grant was provided as part of the fifth additional financing under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project, which seeks to partially cover state budget expenditures, including for social and humanitarian purposes.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in May that the country's budget has been running a deficit of about $5 billion per month since Russia's special military operation began, with two-thirds of the money coming from foreign loans and grants and three-quarters spent on military needs.