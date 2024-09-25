Open Menu

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths And Benefits Of U.S.-Pakistan Trade And Investment Relationship

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 03:44 PM

In a meeting with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome emphasized the benefits of private sector-led, equitable, sustainable economic growth, and the potential for increasing two-way trade and investment between the United States and Pakistan

“The United States is Pakistan’s largest export market globally, and Pakistan’s exports to the United States have more than doubled over the last decade - a testament to the robust economic relationship we share,” Ambassador Blome said.

S. commitment to promote entrepreneurship, Ambassador Blome and U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins also visited GharPar in Lahore, a Pakistani women-led business that’s redefining women’s economic empowerment. The company participated in a U.S. government funded entrepreneurship training program in 2016, and also participated in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s 2024 SelectUSA delegation from Pakistan. It plans to launch operations in the United States in the next year.

“The United States firmly believes that expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs leads to more stable societies. When women entrepreneurs succeed, their families and communities benefit,” said Ambassador Blome.

In Pakistan and around the world, the United States remains committed to promoting entrepreneurship to stimulate economic growth, create better quality jobs, and increase global economic security and prosperity.

