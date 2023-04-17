US Ambassador in Russia Will Not Attend Meeting on US Biolabs on April 18 - Embassy

US Ambassador in Russia Lynne Tracy will not attend a meeting of the lower house of the Russian parliament on the issue of the US-operated biolaboratories in Ukraine because the United States considers the consultation process with Moscow "completed and closed," the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti on Monday.

The commission of the Russian parliament's lower house on investigation of foreign interference in the country's internal affairs said on Monday that it had invited Tracy to a meeting, scheduled for April 12, to provide clarifications on the activities of biolaboratories allegedly operated by the United States in Ukraine close to the border with Russia.

"The U.S. Embassy in Moscow confirms that we declined the State Duma's invitation for Ambassador Tracy to attend a meeting at a Russian Federation Federal Assembly State Duma Commission," the embassy said in a statement, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

The embassy also said that the United States was committed to its obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention and did not "develop or possess such weapons anywhere."

"The United States has already thoroughly debunked these false allegations, and we consider this consultation process with Russia to be completed and closed. There is nothing more to add or discuss on this matter," the embassy added, as quoted by the news agency.

In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities. Russia also said that the labs revealed in Ukraine constituted only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities. The Unites States denies the Russian accusations.