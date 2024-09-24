U.S. Ambassador visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and U.S. Consul General Lahore Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), marking the Ambassador’s second visit to the historic industrial hub.

The visit aimed to enhance U.S-Pakistan bilateral trade relations and explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, including clean energy and climate action.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the U.S. delegation and reiterated the importance of boosting trade relations. Malik said that the visit of Ambassador Blome for second time to Sialkot is a testament to the importance the U.S. attaches to this industrious city.

He stressed the need for enhanced business collaborations between U.S. based companies and the industry of Sialkot and discussed the immense potential for further joint ventures between U.S. and Pakistani businesses.

On the occasion the President acknowledged the support of the U.S. government to facilitate Pakistan's transition to 60% renewable energy by 2030.

He lauded the address of the Ambassador Blome given recently at the “Recharge Pakistan” launch event.

The project focuses on rehabilitating floodwater channels, improving water security, and uplifting Pakistani farmers through enhanced irrigation systems and boosted agricultural productivity.

This initiative is set to create new job opportunities, open avenues for climate financing, and directly benefit farmers by increasing water access and protecting agricultural lands from floods, he added.

Additionally, the strategic importance of Sialkot was also highlighted in the meeting as a major hub for Pakistani exports, particularly in sports goods, surgical instruments, and textiles.

He said that private sector partnerships play a crucial role in fostering economic growth, with U.S. companies actively collaborating with local industries in Sialkot, generating employment and enhancing skills across sectors, adding that this collaboration has significantly contributed to the local economy and strengthened the broader U.S.-Pakistan trade relationship, creating jobs and boosting exports to global markets.