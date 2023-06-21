US Among States Proposing Increase of Organization of American States' Budget by 9% -Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United States and other member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) are negotiating a 9% increase of its budget to about $91 million per year amid financial challenges and a changing international environment, US Representative to the organization Francisco O. Mora said on Tuesday.

"We (the United States) propose, along with other states, to increase the budget of the OAS for the first time in over a decade," Mora said during a press briefing. "The budget is going from about $83 million to about $91 million, so it's about an eight or nine percent increase that will allow to sustain the organization at its current operating level.

"

According to Mora, the budget of the OAS in 1984 was $94 million Dollars, while the budget in 2023 amounts to only $83 million.

The OAS had to make some "bad cuts" of its programs because there have been no budget increases in more than a decade, Mora added.

The 53rd General Assembly of the Organization of American States will take place between June 21 and 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C.