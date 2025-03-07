Open Menu

US And European Stocks Gyrate On Tariffs And Growth

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 07:03 PM

US and European stocks gyrate on tariffs and growth

Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide on Thursday amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's shifting trade policy, while European bourses advanced following an ECB interest rate cut

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide on Thursday amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's shifting trade policy, while European bourses advanced following an ECB interest rate cut.

Major US indices spent the entire day in the red, shrugging off Trump's moves to soften tariff actions.

Trump on Thursday unveiled a temporary rollback to steep tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, broadening a step announced Wednesday that gave relief to the auto sector.

Stocks had rallied after the auto reprieve, but this time all three major indices dropped one percent or more.

Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management said the uncertainty around trade policy is "affecting the real economy," dragging down consumer sentiment and business investment.

"The longer that goes on, the more the economy slows," he said.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX index hit a new record as plans for a massive German defense and infrastructure investment program stoked optimism for pulling the eurozone's largest economy out of recession.

France and other eurozone markets ended the day higher as the European Central Bank followed through with an expected quarter-point cut in interest rates.

But ECB President Christine Lagarde said that rising trade tensions could knock eurozone economic growth.

"We have risks all over and uncertainty all over," Lagarde added.

The ECB cut its growth forecasts for this year and the next while raising its 2025 inflation estimate.

Meanwhile, bond yields continued to climb, and the rise extended to Asia, with Japanese 10-year yields hitting 1.5 percent for the first time in more than a decade.

The increase signals expectations of higher inflation and that governments, companies and consumers will need to pay more to borrow.

- Asia rises -

Wednesday's announcement of the tariff delay buoyed Asian stock markets, in particular lifting the auto sector.

The move "helped reinforce hopes there may be some flexibility in the new administration's trade policy," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Chinese stocks responded well to Beijing announcing its 2025 growth target of around five percent, at the start of its annual meeting of the National People's Congress on Wednesday.

The meeting has heightened investors' expectations that a huge fiscal stimulus package could be coming.

China has vowed to make domestic demand its main economic driver despite facing persistent economic headwinds, and as an escalating trade war with the US hit exports.

- Key figures around 2150 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 42,579.08 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.8 percent at 5,738.52 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 2.6 percent at 18,069.26 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 8,682.84 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 8,197.67 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.5 percent at 23,419.48 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 37,704.93 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 3.3 percent at 24,369.71 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,381.10 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at 1.0787 from 1.0789 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2882 from $1.2895

Dollar/yen: DOWN 147.97 from 148.88 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.72 pence from 83.67 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at 69.46 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $66.31 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

7 minutes ago
 Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over a ..

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior

25 minutes ago
 SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes aft ..

SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff

40 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

9 minutes ago
 CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder ..

CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects

9 minutes ago
 IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

1 hour ago
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

1 hour ago
 Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TD ..

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

2 hours ago
 Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil ..

Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil markets

9 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

2 hours ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business